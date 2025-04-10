Agriculture Ministry Condemns US Aggression On Citizen’s Farm In Dhamar

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources has condemned recent US airstrikes on agricultural areas and vital national resources, warning that such actions are intended to increase the suffering of the Yemeni people and inflict severe harm on the national economy.

In a statement issued after the bombing of a farm in the Anas District, west of Dhamar City, on Tuesday evening—which left four civilians injured—the Ministry denounced the targeting of civilian facilities and property as a full-fledged war crime and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.

The statement emphasized that the ongoing US airstrikes are part of a systematic campaign to destroy infrastructure and key productive sectors, aiming to exacerbate the already dire economic and humanitarian conditions faced by Yemenis.

The Ministry held the United States fully responsible—both legally and morally—for the consequences of these attacks, including their devastating humanitarian impact.

The Ministry urged the international community and relevant global organizations to fulfill their moral and legal responsibilities by pressuring the United States to halt its violations and end its assault on the foundations of civilian life in Yemen.