US Admits Downing Of An MQ-9 Drone In Yemen

US media admitted that a new MQ9 aircraft was shot down yesterday in the sky of Al-Jawf.

Fox News reported, “Sources have confirmed the downing of an MQ-9 drone in Yemen. This is the fourth during the Trump administration and the third since the beginning of his aggressive tour of Yemen in mid-March.”

Yesterday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a new operation targeting this type of American drone, after it was downed in the skies over Al-Jawf Governorate by a suitable, locally manufactured missile