Earthquake Hits Zabid In Hodeidah

The stations of the Earthquake and Volcano Monitoring and Study Center in Dhamar recorded a mild local earthquake in the city of Zabid, south of Hodeidah.

Data released by the center indicated that the earthquake measured 2.1 on the Richter scale and occurred in Zabid at 4:58 a.m. yesterday, Wednesday.

For his part, the head of the center, Engineer Mohammed Hussein Al-Houthi, confirmed that the earthquake was mild and did not pose any danger, noting that such tremors occur from time to time in various regions of Yemen.

He added that the monitoring team is working around the clock to analyze the data and track any developments resulting from the earthquake, calling on citizens to avoid speculation and unofficial information and to rely only on reliable sources.