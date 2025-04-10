Israeli Enemy Attacks On South Lebanon Persist

The Israeli enemy continues increasingly violating the Lebanese sovereignty as well as the UN Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, launching more attacks on civilian targets in South Lebanon.

The latest reports indicated that Israeli drones targeted excavators in Aita Al-Shaab border town, South Lebanon, knowing that the enemy’s drones roam Lebanon skies almost continuously in preparation for certain hostilities. Zionist helicopters also raided a house in Yater town late Wednesday with two missiles after its owner received an evacuation warning phone call from the enemy that decided to attack it over alleged military activities inside it.

Circulated rumors about Israeli attacks on Yater caused panic among the locals in a new Zionist attempt to displace the inhabitants in parallel to what is taking place in the Zionist settlements for fear of Hezbollah.

Moreover, the Zionist army continued leveling lands and piling up earthen barriers in the five position it still occupies in South Lebanon.

The Lebanese army inspected Chouifat area where the enemy had claimed that Hezbollah is rebuilding a military facility that ended up to be a water supply project.

Source: Al-Manar English Website