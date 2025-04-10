Four Palestinian Martyred In Enemy’s Bombing Of Gaza

At least four Palestinian civilians were killed and others wounded early Thursday morning in Israeli shelling of several areas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources reported that two civilians were killed when the enemy shelled a tent housing displaced persons on al-Tina Street, south of the town of al-Qarara, northwest of Khan Yunis.

A child was also killed in artillery shelling of the al-Amur neighborhood in the town of al-Fakhari, east of the city.

They added that a citizen was killed when a tent housing displaced persons was shelled northwest of the city of al-Zahra, central Gaza Strip.

They indicated that enemy artillery continued its intensive shelling of the eastern areas of Gaza City, while enemy aircraft launched raids targeting the northern areas of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Enemy artillery also shelled areas in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, and the al-Zeitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.