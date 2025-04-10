Pezeshkian: No Power Can Stop Iranian Nation From Moving Forward

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, stressed that no power can stop the country from progressing and moving forward .

According to Mehr News Agency President Pezeshkian made the remarks on Thursday in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, as he met a group of local managers.

“Israel, Europe, and the US assume that Iran has been weakened. They assume that they can cause quarrels and disputes in the country. No power, through its conspiracies, can stop the Iranian people from moving forward and progressing,” said the president.

He outlined government plans to redirect subsidies more equitably, stating, “Our goal is to ensure that subsidies reach the needy people directly.”

Pezeshkian commended the people’s efforts, urging broader cooperation to accelerate the country’s advance and eliminate obstacles to production.