Israeli Occupation Forces Conduct Raids Across West Bank

Israeli occupation forces carried out a wave of arrests on Thursday during raids across various areas of the occupied West Bank, while seven Palestinians were shot by enemy fire in Nablus.

Palestinian sources reported that occupation forces arrested journalist Samer Khweira from his home on Asira Street in Nablus, as well as a young man from his residence in Al-Ein refugee camp in the city.

The enemy forces also stormed the village of Biddu, west of Ramallah, arresting a young man from his family home. In the village of Al-Mughayyir, north of Ramallah, occupation troops detained a child from his parents’ house after raiding and vandalizing the property.

Late last night, seven Palestinians were shot by Israeli occupation forces during their ongoing raid on Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Ahmed Jibril, director of the Red Crescent Ambulance and Emergency Center in Nablus, stated that medics treated seven injuries

He added that a child was hit in the face by a direct tear gas canister, while five others suffered bruises from beatings by Zionist soldiers. Additionally, fifty civilians suffocated due to toxic gas inhalation.

Yesterday, the Israeli occupation army launched a wide-scale military assault on Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, forcing some residents to leave their homes at gunpoint. The occupation forces also carried out raids on homes, accompanied by arrests and field interrogations.