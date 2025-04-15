Gaza Tribal Forum: Resistance weapons red line

The Tribal Forum and Reform in the Gaza Strip has rejected proposals aimed at disarming the Palestinian resistance, warning against placing these weapons on the negotiating table.

The forum said in a statement on Tuesday, “The Tribal Forum and Reform, on behalf of every Palestinian from our clans, tribes, and people, affirms its absolute and firm rejection of any calls or proposals aimed at withdrawing or tampering with the resistance’s weapons under any pretext.”

The forum affirmed that the resistance’s weapons belong to the Palestinian people, and “no party has the right to relinquish them as long as an inch of the holy Palestinian land remains under occupation by the criminal enemy.”

It also affirmed that no faction may relinquish their weapons, and that “Palestinians will not give up their honor in their weapons and their struggle to achieve their legitimate rights.”

The forum warned the negotiating delegations against engaging in proposals to withdraw the resistance’s weapons, emphasizing that the resistance’s weapons “are a safety valve and a glimmer of hope for the Palestinian people toward freedom.”

It added that the weapon of resistance “is what protected the land and honor, and defended the dignity of the nation in the face of the killing and genocide machine practiced by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem over the past decades.”

The forum expressed its full and unwavering solidarity with the weapon of resistance, considering it “a red line that may not be violated under any circumstances and by any party.”

It added, “We cannot accept any settlements or deals that deprive the Palestinian people of their legitimate right to resist and defend themselves, a right we inherited from our ancestors, to liberate the Palestinian component.”

The forum called on all components of the Palestinian people to adhere to national principles and unite behind the option of resistance, as it is the strategic option capable of deterring the enemy and reclaiming rights.