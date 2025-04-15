Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 51,000, with 116,343 wounded since beginning of aggression.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 51,000, and the number of wounded to 116,343 since October 7, 2023.

Palestinian medical sources reported that the death toll includes 1,630 martyrs and 4,302 wounded since March 18.

They said that 17 martyrs and 69 wounded arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

They explained that a number of martyrs are still under the rubble of destroyed homes and facilities, and on the streets, and that ambulance crews and specialized personnel are unable to reach them due to limited resources.