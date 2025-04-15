Lebanese Army: One soldier killed, three injured in explosion of suspicious object in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese Army announced, Monday evening, the martyrdom of one of its soldiers and the injury of three others in an explosion of a suspicious object in southern Lebanon.

The Army said in a brief statement that the incident occurred in Wadi al-Aziziya in southern Lebanon.

In previous statements, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed that the Zionist enemy’s violation of UN Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024 threatens stability in southern Lebanon.