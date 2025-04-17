Revolution Leader Calls on Yemeni People to March in Million-Man March Tomorrow, Friday

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, called on the great Yemeni people to march in a massive million-man march tomorrow, Friday, in the capital, Sana’a, and other governorates.

In his speech today, the Leader said, “I call upon you, by Allah’s call, to march as part of your jihad in response to Allah Almighty, in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and to frustrate the enemies.”

He stated that the march last week was significant, significant, and important, frustrating the enemy who seeks to break and shatter the morale and will of the dear Yemeni people.

The Leader of the Revolution indicated that the massive popular march is a demoralization of the American enemy and has an impact on all its actions, from bombing and subjugation to its media mouthpieces.

He stressed that Yemen leads all countries worldwide and the Islamic world in its massive million-strong popular demonstration. He said, “The million-strong demonstration in the capital, Sana’a, in Al-Sabeen Square, is the largest global demonstration of popular solidarity with the Palestinian people, as are the other governorates.”