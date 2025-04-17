Civilian Killed In Saudi Enemy Attack On Border Areas Of Saada
A civilian was killed in Saada province in northern Yemen on Thursday as a result of Saudi enemy bombing on Yemen’s border areas.
A security source in Saada reported that a citizen was killed in Saudi army shelling of residential areas in the border district of Munabbeh.
Yemen’s border areas in Saada province have been subjected to continuous Saudi attacks since March 2015, leaving thousands of civilians dead and wounded and causing massive destruction of property.