A Citizen Martyred In A Raid By Us Aggression On The Capital

A citizen was martyred as a result of the brutal US aggression on the capital, Sana’a.

The Ministry of Health and Environment confirmed the death of a citizen as a result of a US aggression airstrike on the Al-Nahda residential neighborhood in the Al-Thawra district of the capital.

The US aggression launched 14 airstrikes on the Al-Hafa area in the Al-Sab’een district of the capital, Sana’a, and targeted Sana’a Governorate with five airstrikes: three on the Bani Hashish district, one on the Manakhah district, and another on the Naqil Al-Fardah in the Nihm district.