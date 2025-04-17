Hamas: Settlers’ storming of al-Aqsa Mosque continues Judaization of Holy sites

Hamas on Thursday considered the settlers’ storming of al-Aqsa Mosque compound, with the participation of the extremist terrorist Zvi Sukkot, and their performance of Talmudic rituals and provocative tours under heavy security protection from the enemy army, a continuation of the enemy’s frantic attempts to Judaize and seize Islamic holy sites.

In a statement: “The terrorist minister Ben-Gvir brags about describing his crimes and violations at al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that Jewish prayers are now taking place during his tenure, something al-Aqsa has not witnessed in 30 years.”

It emphasized that all of the enemy’s actions against our land and holy sites will disappear with its inevitable demise, and that they will not succeed in changing Arab-Islamic identity of al-Quds and al-Aqsa.

Hamas called on the people of the Arab and Islamic nation to rise up in support of their steadfast people in Palestine, defending the first Qiblah of Muslims and the nation’s holy sites and constants.

The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also called for urgent action and measures to protect al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque from the threat of Judaization and to confront the enemy’s unprecedented crimes against our people, our land, and our Islamic and Christian holy sites.