Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher: Passover Raid Blatant Challenge to Status Quo, Dangerous Precedent

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, considered the unprecedented raids witnessed by the blessed mosque during the Passover holiday, with the direct support and cover of the Israeli government, a blatant challenge to the status quo and a dangerous precedent.

Sheikh Sabri told the Sanad News Agency on Thursday that these violations represent a clear attempt by the enemy authorities to impose an illusion of control over Al-Aqsa Mosque and to delude the world that sovereignty there lies with the Israelis, a practice completely rejected by the Palestinian people and the Islamic nation.