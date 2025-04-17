Jabareen: Palestinian people are waging fateful battle for their existence in face of aggression, genocide

The head of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the West Bank, Zaher Jabareen, affirmed that the Palestinian people are waging a fateful battle for their existence in the face of aggression and genocide.

In statements made on Thursday, he said that his movement is continuing its major battle to liberate Palestinian prisoners, noting that the enemy bears full responsibility for the fate of its prisoners in Gaza, following the decision of its war criminal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the war and reject any agreement to release prisoners.

He said, “Netanyahu will pay the price for the genocide he is carrying out against our people,” stressing that the decision to return to war means deliberately leaving his prisoners to die of starvation or under bombardment. “The military pressure in Gaza has led to the deaths of more Israeli prisoners.”