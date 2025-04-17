Hamas: Statements by Katz, Ben-Gvir Clearly Admit Crime of Starving Gaza Residents

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, affirmed on Thursday that the statements of the so-called Minister of War in the Zionist enemy government, Yoav Katz, in which he asserted that preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip is “a pressure tool approved by his fascist government, and constitutes a documented public admission of committing a war crime by using starvation as a weapon against innocent civilians.”

The movement added in a statement that this statement is in addition to similar positions issued by Zionist officials, led by extremist Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who explicitly called for not allowing “even a single gram” of aid into Gaza, “in a scandalous position that reveals the occupation’s clear intention to continue its policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing against more than two million Palestinians besieged in the Gaza Strip for the seventh consecutive week.”