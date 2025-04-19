Al-Houthi: China’s Tariff Exemption For Yemen Is A Significant Step Toward Economic Cooperation

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, confirmed that China’s customs tariffs exemption granted to Yemen constitutes a significant step enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations.

In a post on the X platform on Thursday, Al-Houthi called on Yemeni investors to take advantage of this opportunity, especially following the approval of the new investment law.

He stressed the need for Yemen’s Ministries of Industry and Foreign Affairs to actively engage with Chinese counterparts to establish joint industrial zones, laying solid foundations for Sana’a-Beijing relations.