Yemeni Armed Forces Down Another US MQ-9 Drone Over Sana’a

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they have shot down another American MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ drone over Sana’a governorate, the second in 24 hours, and the 21st since 7 October, 2023.

“Within the framework of confronting the ongoing American aggression against Yemen, the Yemeni air defenses succeeded in shooting down a hostile American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Sana’a Governorate,” the military spokesman General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement today .

The drone was shot down with a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile, Sare’e affirmed.

“This is the second drone our air defenses have successfully shot down within 24 hours and the sixth during the current month of April. This brings the number of drones shot down during the Battle of the Promised Victory and Holy Jihad to 21.”

The continued airstrikes and targeting of civilians, properties, and public and private facilities will not break the will of the faithful, struggling Yemeni people, the statement added.

“This will only lead to greater steadfastness and unwavering support for the oppressed Palestinian people in confronting the genocidal war crime being perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in Gaza, in response to our religious, moral, and humanitarian duty.”

“We will continue our support operations until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” General Sare’e affirmed.