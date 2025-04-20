President Al-Mashat Will Deliver Speech During Tonight’s Emergency Military Meeting

The National Defense Council in Sana’a held an emergency meeting on Sunday, led by the President of the Supreme Political Council, Major General Mahdi Al-Mashat, to discuss recent developments and American aggression against Yemen.

According to informed sources, the meeting comes in the wake of the US escalation in Yemen, including its targeting of residential areas and civilian sites, highlighting America’s confusion and failure to confront Yemeni military operations.

President Al-Mashat is scheduled to deliver a speech at the National Defense Council’s meeting at 8:00 pm.