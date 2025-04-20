Yemen Warns of Environmental Disaster After US Strikes Cause Oil Leak Into Red Sea

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in Sana’a warned of marine pollution resulting from the American attacks on the Ras Issa oil port in Hodeidah province, which led to the leakage of large quantities of oil to the sea water.

The Ministry explained in a statement that the bombing led to the destruction of port facilities and tanks, causing the leakage of toxic oil and industrial materials into the sea, which portends an imminent environmental disaster in the Red Sea, which may lead to the destruction of the marine ecosystem, the death of a large number of marine life, and the threat to fish wealth, which is a source of livelihood for hundreds of thousands of Yemeni families.

The statement warned that the spread of oil pollution spots in Yemeni territorial waters could lead to the closure of large fishing areas and hinder maritime activity, greatly affecting food security in the country in light of the difficult humanitarian and economic conditions that Yemen faces.

The ministry also called on international environmental organizations to condemn this crime and assist in containing the oil spill resulting from the targeting of the port to mitigate its disastrous effects on the marine environment