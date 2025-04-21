56 Martyrs Since Saturday Dawn By Zionist Bombardment On Gaza Strip

NUSEIRAT, GAZA STRIP – JULY 20: Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip on July 20, 2024. Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip. ( Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency )

Palestinian sources, citing medical sources, reported that 56 citizens, including children and women, were killed and dozens were injured as a result of ongoing Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Saturday.

Palestinian sources reported that the body of a female martyr was recovered, and that four other children and elderly people were injured following an artillery shelling that targeted a tent housing displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the central Gaza Strip, Ismail Darwish succumbed to critical wounds he sustained last night in a shelling that targeted his family’s home in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Nine citizens were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed the Darwish family home near the Al-Sawarha cemetery in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Enemy artillery also targeted the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, coinciding with shelling east of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip and heavy gunfire from Israeli vehicles.

In Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli gunboats fired heavy machine guns toward the city’s coast. The Israeli enemy forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip, by land, sea, and air, since October 7, 2023.

This has resulted in the martyrdom of 51,157 citizens, the majority of whom are women and children, and the injury of 116,724 others, in a preliminary toll, as thousands of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and rescue teams