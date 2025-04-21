8 Martyrs & Injuries By Zionist Bombing In Gaza Strip

Eight Palestinian citizens were killed and dozens injured on Monday as a result of Israeli shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources, citing medical sources, reported that a citizen and his wife were killed in the shelling of a tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Five citizens were also killed and others were injured in Israeli airstrikes on the home of the Baraka family in the Al-Zana area of ​​Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Citizen Nael Hilmi Al-Nakhala succumbed to his injuries a few days earlier when Israeli forces targeted a vegetable stall in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army destroyed a number of houses east of Al-Tuffah, east of Gaza City.

Israeli artillery shelled heavily east of Al-Zeitoun, southeast of Gaza City.

Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones opened heavy fire east of Al-Shuja’iyya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods, east of Gaza City.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have launched an offensive on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of 51,201 civilians, the majority of whom were children and women, and the injury of 116,869 others.

This is a preliminary toll, with a number of victims still buried under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and rescue teams.