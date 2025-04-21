Israeli Occupation Forces Raze Large Tract Of Palestinian Lands In Salfit
Israeli occupation forces began bulldozing Palestinian lands located between the towns of Haris and Kafl Haris, northwest of Salfit.
According to Palestinian sources, the bulldozing operations were concentrated east of the village of Haris, on lands planted with olive trees.
they emphasized that the occupation forces issued notices yesterday of the seizure of these lands, estimated at 65 dunams, giving citizens only 24 hours to submit their objections.