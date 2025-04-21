UN Delegation Visits Ports Of Ras Issa, Al-Salif In Hodeidah To Document US Crimes

A delegation from the UN mission based in Hodeidah province visited the scene of the US airstrikes on the ports of Al-Salif and Ras Issa on Monday to assess the extent of the damage.

During the visit, the delegation observed the extensive damage to the infrastructure of the two ports and heard an explanation of the serious repercussions of targeting the ports and their impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the country, especially in light of the ongoing blockade and the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Members of the UN mission expressed their deep dismay at the extent of the destruction, stressing that their visit aims to document violations in accordance with international humanitarian law and that they are preparing a neutral and objective report to be submitted to the relevant UN agencies.

For his part, Colonel Al-Matari, head of the Yemeni side and field liaison officer, emphasized that the visit comes within the framework of cooperation with the United Nations to uncover and expose the crimes of US aggression, noting that the destruction of the ports hinders the delivery of aid and increases the suffering of citizens.

The Salif Port and Ras Issa Port are considered one of the most prominent maritime outlets for the import of basic materials, and their targeting has disrupted operational operations.

This comes amid international warnings of the increasing intensity of the humanitarian crisis in the event of continued targeting and siege.