Top Security Officials Discuss Implementation Of President Al-Mashat’s Directives

Major General Abdul Hakim Al-Khaiwani, Head of the Security and Intelligence Service, and Major General Ali Hussein Al-Houthi, Deputy Minister of Interior, held a meeting today to address the directives issued by the President of the Supreme Political Council during his meeting with the National Defense Council.

The meeting reviewed the security agencies’ achievements in dismantling espionage networks and surveillance cells linked to foreign intelligence services, described as “global arrogant powers.”

The officials stressed the importance of prosecuting these cells in compliance with national laws and the President the Supreme Political Council’s directives.

They also commended citizens for their vigilance in reporting the activities of alleged agents and collaborators serving the interests of the United States, Britain, “Israel”, and their local affiliates.

They called upon all citizens to contribute to national security by reporting the movements of treacherous agents.