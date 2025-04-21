US Aggression Targets Four Governorates

The US aggression resumed its criminal raids on a number of governorates at dawn today.

A local source stated that the American enemy targeted Al-Jawbah district with two airstrikes, Sarwah district with four airstrikes, and Harf Sufyan district with three airstrikes.

The American aggression also resumed its airstrikes on Sa’dah governorate, targeting Sahar district with one airstrike.

Yesterday evening, the American aggression launched four airstrikes south of Sa’dah city.

The aggression also targeted Kamaran Island in Al Hudaydah governorate with a series of airstrikes, and launched three airstrikes on Al-Jawbah district in Ma’rib governorate