19 Corruption Suspects Referred To Financial Prosecution

Supreme National Anti-Corruption Commission’s Board of Directors, in its regular meeting yesterday, chaired by Acting Chairman of the Commission, Professor Redan Mohammed Abdulmalik Al-Mutawakel, approved the referral of (19) defendants to the Public Funds Prosecution, which specializes in corruption cases, for allegedly harming the state’s interests.

The Commission’s Board praised the contents of the speech delivered by His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Mohammed Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council and Chairman of the National Defense Council, at yesterday’s National Defense Council meeting to discuss the latest developments and the US aggression against Yemen.

Al-Mashat directed the government to exert efforts to serve citizens, asserting that everyone is engaged in a jihad, each within their own capacity and within the framework of their responsibilities.

The Board affirmed its full support for the contents of the speech in defense of the rights of the Yemeni people and the protection of their supreme interests against the brutal US-Israeli aggression against Yemen.

It also affirmed Yemen’s steadfast position, both its leadership and its people, in supporting the Palestinian people, as a principled position that cannot be reversed, no matter how