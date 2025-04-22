US Aggression Launches A Series Of Raids On The capital, Sana’a Governorate, & Ma’rib Governorate

Today at dawn, the American aggression aircraft resumed targeting the capital Sana’a and Sana’a governorate.

A security source stated that US-led coalition aircraft launched three airstrikes on the capital.

It indicated that US-led coalition aircraft targeted the Brash area in Sanhan District in Sana’a Governorate.

Yesterday evening, US-led coalition aircraft targeted the Al-Mahjar area in the village of Harub in Al-Hisn District in Khawlan.

The coalition also launched an airstrike on the Sirwah District and Al-Abdiyah District.

Yesterday evening, Monday, the coalition targeted the Majzar District with four airstrikes.