Dozens Martyred & Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Gaza Strip

Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured early Tuesday morning in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip.

Enemy aircraft launched violent raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip, in addition to bombing homes in the city of Rafah. The occupation also targeted several heavy equipment garages belonging to municipalities and companies.

Medical sources reported that 14 citizens were killed as a result of the ongoing enemy shelling of Gaza City and Khan Yunis since dawn today.

Palestinian sources said that nine citizens, including two children, were killed and 13 others were injured when the occupation bombed a residential building belonging to the Shabir family near the Al-Sikka area in the center of Khan Yunis.

A number of citizens were wounded when the enemy bombed a tent housing displaced persons in the Al-Katiba neighborhood in Khan Yunis.

Several citizens were also killed and injured when enemy aircraft bombed a home belonging to the Bakr family west of Gaza City. Dr. Majed Nasr Ismail was also killed in an Israeli airstrike on Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Enemy artillery heavily shelled the southern areas of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Enemy aircraft also targeted four bulldozers on land near the Al-Mukhtar Chalet, northwest of the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces blew up residential buildings north of Rafah. Enemy forces also advanced from north of Rafah toward the Qizan Abu Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis, under cover of fire and artillery shelling.