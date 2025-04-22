Hadhramaut Governor Condemns US Interference, Warns of Its Schemes

The Governor of Hadhramaut, Luqman Baras, condemned the ongoing meddling by tools of the American-Saudi-Emirati aggression in the province, accusing them of plundering its resources and escalating their crimes.

Governor Baras expressed his outrage at the blatant American interference in Hadhramaut, criticizing recent statements by US Ambassador to Yemen Steven Fagin, who called on the people of Hadhramaut to unite and confront what he termed the “Houthi threat.”

Baras viewed these remarks as clear evidence of America’s role in fueling the internal conflict among the people of Hadhramaut, affirming that the US seeks to exploit the province’s residents to serve its own interests and drag them into fighting on the side of the American enemy.

He accused the United States of inciting the people of Hadhramaut to confront Sana’a, while praising Sana’a’s honorable stance in supporting the Palestinian cause, aiding Gaza, and easing the pressure imposed by the Israeli and American enemies.

The governor warned the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and their tools and mercenaries against continuing to tamper with the province, looting its resources, and attempting to push its people into war against the free people of Yemen who support Gaza and defend dignity and human values.

He expressed confidence that the people of Hadhramaut, with their awareness, would thwart the schemes of the American enemy, its regional tools, and local mercenaries. He called on them to unite and close ranks in the face of US interference and the Saudi-Emirati occupation, and to stand firm against their plans to undermine the province and exploit its wealth.