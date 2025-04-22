Eye Humanity Center Condemns Deliberate Targeting Of Civilians In Sana’a

The Eye Humanity Center for Rights and Development condemned the deliberate targeting of residential neighborhoods and various areas in the capital, Sana’a, and several governorates, including the popular Farwah neighborhood and market in the Shu’ub district of the capital Sana’a.

In a statement obtained by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the center affirmed that targeting civilians is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the targeting of civilians or the indiscriminate use of force in populated areas. It noted that these acts constitute war crimes that require accountability.

The statement indicated that this crime came in the context of a series of daily aggressive attacks launched by the United States of America on the territory of the Republic of Yemen, which have caused, and continue to cause, increasing numbers of civilian casualties, destroyed essential infrastructure, and terrorized the civilian population.

The center called on the international community, including the Security Council and the United Nations, to take urgent action to halt these attacks and hold those responsible accountable.

The center called for an independent and transparent international investigation into these serious violations and for full protection of civilians, in compliance with relevant international laws and UN conventions.