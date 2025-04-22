Hezbollah condemned assassination of Islamic Group leader Hussein Atwi

Hezbollah condemned the heinous crime committed by the Zionist enemy in assassinating Islamic Group leader Sheikh Hussein Atwi

The party’s Islamic Relations official, Sheikh Abdul-Majid Ammar, stressed that this cowardly crime comes within the context of the enemy’s ongoing arrogance and violation of Lebanese sovereignty, targeting the resistance in all its forms

He noted that the enemy’s continued crimes occur with clear American encouragement due to the international community’s failure and the negligence of the ceasefire agreement sponsors

He called on the Lebanese state to abandon its spectator position and take practical, effective steps to confront these aggressions instead of limiting itself to condemnation statements that have failed to deter the enemy

The Zionist enemy assassinated Sheikh Hussein Atwi earlier today by targeting his car in Baourta, Mount Lebanon