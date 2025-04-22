Iranian Foreign Ministry: Expert-Level Meeting Between Iran and US Postponed

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday the postponement of a technical expert-level meeting between Iran and the United States, originally scheduled for Wednesday in Muscat, to next Saturday.

The Tasnim International News Agency reported that Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei told journalists that the technical expert meeting between Iran and the US will now be held next Saturday.

Baghaei explained that, based on a proposal from Oman and with the agreement of both the Iranian and American delegations, the technical consultative session, which was initially set for Wednesday as part of the indirect talks between the two sides, has been postponed to Saturday. The delay coincides with the attendance of the heads of both countries’ delegations.