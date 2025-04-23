Palestinian Child Killed By Israeli Enemy Army’s Gunfire Near Jenin

A twelve-year-old Palestinian boy was killed after being shot by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Yamoun west of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry identified the victim as 12-year-old Mahmoud Mithqal Ali Abu al-Haijja, who succumbed to critical wounds he sustained after being struck by Israeli forces’ live ammunition.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that its crews transported the child, who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the cheek and abdomen, from al-Hadaf Medical Center in Yamoun to Jenin Governmental Hospital.