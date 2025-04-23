Dozens Of Martyrs & Wounded In Israeli Raids On Tents In Gaza & Khan Yunis

Israeli warplanes continued their bombardment of various areas in the Gaza Strip for the 37th consecutive day, resuming their aggression against the Strip, leaving a large number of Palestinian martyrs and wounded.

Palestinian media reported that enemy aircraft had again targeted displacement centers in Gaza City, this time targeting the tents of displaced people at the Yaffa School in the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Civil Defense announced that it had recovered ten martyrs and a large number of wounded from the school.

Civil Defense also called on the world to intervene to help it reach homes in the same neighborhood, which are part of what the occupation calls dangerous areas.

It stated that it had received distress calls from citizens trapped under the rubble, unable to reach them.

Media reported that eight Palestinian citizens were injured as a result of enemy aircraft bombing the Shaaban family home on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued its artillery shelling of the Shuja’iyya and Zeitoun neighborhoods in Gaza.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a Palestinian citizen was killed and five others were injured in the shelling of a tent near the city of Asdaa, north of Khan Yunis.

The shelling of a tent in the Al-Fajm neighborhood in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, resulted in five injuries.

The shelling of a tent near the Bank of Palestine in the town of Bani Suhaila also resulted in the death of a Palestinian citizen and the injury of six others.

A Palestinian citizen was killed by Israeli enemy forces’ fire in the Al-Mawasi area, southwest of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Over the past 24 hours, 11 martyrs were admitted to Nasser Hospital, while the Israeli army continued to destroy residential areas in Rafah, south of the Strip.

In the central Gaza Strip, three Palestinian citizens, including two girls, were killed last night in a shelling near the Abdullah Azzam Mosque in Nuseirat.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip that 26 martyrs and 60 injuries were admitted to hospitals in the Strip over the past 24 hours