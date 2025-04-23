Four Palestinian Citizens Killed In Israeli Shelling Of Shuja’iyya, East Of Gaza City

At least four Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured Tuesday afternoon in Israeli shelling of Shuja’iyya, east of Gaza City, and north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Official News Agency WAFA reported, citing medical sources.

According to the medical sources, three civilians, including two girls, were killed and others were injured when Israeli fighter jets bombed a gathering of citizens north of Nuseirat.

The same sources added that one martyr was killed in Israeli shelling of a house in Wadi al-Aris in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, while a citizen was seriously injured following renewed artillery shelling of the al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Israeli occupation fighter jets also launched an airstrike on the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

An explosive-laden drone targeted a poultry room on the roof of a house belonging to the Abu Hasira family, northwest of the entrance to the al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported.

Israeli occupation drones dropped explosive bombs on civilian homes on al-Sikka Street in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.