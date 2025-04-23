New massacre: 10 martyrs burned to death, others wounded in targeting of displaced people’s tents at Yafa School, east of Gaza

Ten Palestinians were killed and others wounded at dawn on Wednesday in a horrific Israeli bombardment targeting displaced people’s tents inside the Yafa School in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Local sources reported to Quds Press that an Israeli drone targeted tents sheltering displaced people inside the school yard, resulting in ten deaths and several injuries.

The Palestinian Civil Defense announced the recovery of the bodies of the martyrs and the transfer of the wounded from the bombing site, confirming that the school was sheltering displaced people fleeing war zones.