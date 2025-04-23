Settlers Renew Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of Zionist settlers renewed their storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound this Wednesday morning from the Mughrabi Gate, under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces.

Palestinian media reported that groups of settlers conducted provocative tours inside the mosque’s courtyards and performed Talmudic rituals, their voices audible inside the mosque’s corridors.

They noted that the raids occurred amid strict measures imposed by Israeli occupation forces, which obstructed the entry of worshippers and confiscated some of their ID cards at the mosque gates and in the Old City of occupied Quds.