ionist forces assault Palestinian youth as he passes through military checkpoint near Deir Ballut

Zionist forces assaulted a Palestinian youth this morning, Wednesday, as he passed through a military checkpoint at the entrance to the town of Deir Ballut, west of Salfit in the West Bank.

The Palestinian WAFA News Agency, citing press sources, reported that Zionist forces stopped the youth, a judge from the town of Bidya, as he was crossing the checkpoint. They detained and abused him for more than an hour before later releasing him.