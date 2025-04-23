Palestinian injured by Israeli enemy gunfire east of Nablus, eight injured in settler attack in town of Sinjil

A young Palestinian man was injured by live bullets, and his condition was described as critical, during an Israeli occupation forces raid on Masaken al-Sha’abih area east of Nablus.

Local sources told the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) that a young man was injured by live bullets in the chest, and his condition was described as critical, after Israeli enemy forces raided the Masaken al-Sha’abih area, during which they fired live bullets, tear gas, and sound bombs, sparking clashes and injuring a young man.

Eight citizens were also injured, one of them by gunfire, and three agricultural structures were set on fire today, Wednesday, in a settler attack on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah.

WAFA reported that eight citizens were injured, one of them by gunfire fired by settlers. His condition is unknown because Israeli occupation forces are preventing civil defense and ambulance crews from reaching the area to transport the injured and extinguish the fires set by the settlers.

In a statement, the Sinjil Village Council called on citizens to head to the targeted hill area to confront the settlers and prevent them from isolating citizens on their land.

Dozens of settlers attacked the town of Sinjil in large numbers using four-wheel drive vehicles, setting fire to three agricultural structures.

Activists in the town reported that the attack targeted the Khirbet al-Tall area, the same area the settlers had targeted three days earlier.

They killed Wael Bassem Mohammed Ghafri (48 years old), injured others, set fire to five agricultural structures, and stole dozens of sheep.

It is worth noting that settlers have established 60 colonial outposts in the West Bank since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, including 51 outposts in 2024, according to data issued by the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

Settlement violations in the West Bank have led to the displacement of 29 Palestinian communities comprising 311 families, totaling approximately 2,000 individuals, between October 7, 2023, and the end of 2024, according to the commission.