Hamas leader: Galant’s confessions are political earthquake, expose enemy’s fabrications

Mahmoud al-Mardawi, a Hamas leader, described the statements made by former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant as a “political and moral earthquake,” considering them to expose the fabrications and deception of the Israeli army and political establishment.

His statements came in an interview with Al Jazeera Net, where he asserted that the occupation had exaggerated imaginary threats to serve political and media agendas, noting that the “Philadelphi Tunnel” promoted was only a superficial trench.

Galant admitted that the image used by the Israeli army to promote the existence of a tunnel in the Philadelphi corridor was “false,” and aimed to delay a prisoner exchange deal and justify the aggression. Al-Mardawi considered these statements a stab at the credibility of the Netanyahu government, asserting that they highlight a systematic approach of fabrication and lies orchestrated by the political and military leadership in Israel.