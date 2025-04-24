Russian Foreign Ministry: US attack on Ras Isa port in Yemen unjustified, unacceptable

The Russian Foreign Ministry affirmed on Thursday that the US attack on Ras Isa port in Yemen was unjustified and unacceptable, noting its continued efforts to normalize the situation in the country.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press conference: “We consider such actions absolutely unjustified and unacceptable.”

She added: “We are convinced that the path to ensuring long-term stability in this region of the world and a lasting settlement of the protracted Yemeni crisis lies through negotiations aimed at finding mutually acceptable compromise solutions to existing problems, while taking into account the legitimate interests of all major Yemeni political forces, including Ansarullah movement.”

Zakharova emphasized that the Russian side strongly supports the need to stop the violence immediately, calling on all parties concerned to exercise restraint and avoid any steps that could lead to further escalation and an expansion of the armed confrontation.

On the evening of April 17, the United States launched a barbaric attack targeting the Ras Issa oil port facility in Hodeida province , martyring 80 port employees, workers, and paramedics, and wounding 150 others.

This crime is part of a series of crimes committed by the US aggression in its escalation in Yemen, targeting civilians and civilian objects in clear defiance of international law and international humanitarian law.