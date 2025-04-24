16 resistance operations in West Bank within 48 hours

The Palestinian resistance in the West Bank carried out 16 resistance operations against military targets belonging to the Zionist enemy forces and settlers over the past 48 hours.

The Palestine Information Center (Ma’ti) said in a statement on Thursday that the resistance operations included detonating explosive devices and clashes with Zionist enemy forces, in addition to confronting settler attacks.

According to the center, the resistance operations included a shooting attack, two explosive device detonations, seven confrontations and stone-throwing, and three incidents of confrontation with settlers.

Palestinians confronted settlers in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, Nab’ al-Ghazal Spring in Tubas, and Beit Einun in Hebron.

Clashes erupted with Israeli forces in Jenin, Frosty Roundabout in Nablus, Dheisheh refugee camp, and Jouret al-Sham’a in Bethlehem, and the town of Idhna in Hebron.

Palestinian resistance fighters clashed and detonated explosive devices in the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin, and targeted the entrance to the “Homesh” settlement on the road between Jenin and Nablus with an explosive device.

Rebellious youths threw a Molotov cocktail at Israeli forces in the town of Idhna, near Hebron, and threw stones at a settler’s vehicle, damaging it near the village of Beit Einun.