13 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza

Thirteen Palestinian citizens were killed and others were wounded in Israeli shelling of several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that six members of one family, consisting of a father, mother, and their four children, were killed when the occupation forces bombed their home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.

In the central Gaza Strip, three citizens were killed and others were wounded when Israeli shelling targeted a tent housing displaced persons belonging to the Farajallah family in the al-Sawarah area, west of Nossairat.

In Khan Younis, a man and his wife were killed when the enemy bombed the home of the al-Najjar family in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of the city. Two children were also killed and others were wounded when a tent housing displaced persons was bombed in the al-Attar area of Khan Younis.

According to medical sources, more than 17,000 children have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 51,305, and the number of wounded to 117,096 since the start of the aggression on October 7, 2023.