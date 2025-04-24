Popular Front calls for participation in global day of rage & siege of U.S. embassies

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has called for massive participation in the global day of popular rage and the siege of U.S. embassies and interests worldwide tomorrow, Friday, in rejection of the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the PFLP affirmed its full support and unwavering backing for the appeal launched by solidarity institutions, networks, massive organizations, and groups worldwide. It urged the Palestinian masses and freedom-loving people across the globe to actively and massively participate, turning April 25, 2025, into a comprehensive international day of rage.

The Front demanded the siege of U.S. embassies and interests in all arenas, exposing the crimes of the aggression and its supporters—foremost among them the United States, the primary and direct sponsor of the genocidal war in Gaza and Palestine.

The PFLP stated: “After eighteen months of genocide, daily massacres, systematic destruction, ethnic cleansing, starvation, and the burning of children in tents, silence or mere solidarity is no longer acceptable. There must be real and escalating action to pressure for an end to the war and to confront the Zionist colonial project and its tools worldwide.”