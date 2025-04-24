Turkish FM: Using hunger against Palestinians in Gaza unacceptable

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed on Thursday that it is unacceptable to use hunger as a pressure tool or bargaining chip against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a joint press conference with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Ankara, Fidan explained that Gaza has been under a stifling blockade for more than 50 days, with humanitarian aid prevented from entering.

He said, “Hunger cannot be considered a weapon or a tool of punishment, and it should not be used to achieve any political gains.”

Since the start of the complete Zionist closure of the Gaza Strip on March 2, the situation has deteriorated significantly, with the entry of food and humanitarian aid blocked.