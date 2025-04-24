Zionist enemy forces arrest four Palestinians from West Bank

Zionist enemy forces arrested four Palestinian citizens at dawn on Thursday after raiding and searching their families’ homes in various areas of the occupied West Bank.

Local sources said in press statements that Zionist enemy forces raided the city of Al-Bireh, in the central occupied West Bank, and arrested a young man (whose identity has not yet been determined) after searching his family’s home in the city.

Zionist enemy forces re-arrested freed prisoner Abdul Rahman Radwan Abu Ta’ima “Tahayna” at dawn today after raiding and searching his home in the town of Silat Al-Harithiya, northwest of the city of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

The sources added that Israeli occupation forces arrested Mustafa Za’oul during a raid on the town of Husan, west of the city of Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, in addition to arresting Yousef Murad Salhab from his home in the Al-Saff Street area in the city center.