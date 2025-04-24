Enemy Media: Air raid sirens sound in Haifa after a missile was fired from Yemen

Air raid sirens sounded in Haifa, the Krayot settlements, and the Western Galilee in occupied Palestine following a missile launch from Yemen according to enemy media.

Hebrew media outlets reported that northern settlers heard the sound of “twenty explosions in the area,” suggesting the missile targeted the Ramat David Air Base, south of Haifa.

The Arabic newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that nearly a million settlers in the area fled to shelters. This is the first time air raid sirens have sounded in Haifa and the surrounding areas since the ceasefire between the Zionist enemy and Hezbollah about five months ago.

The Israeli army confirmed in a statement that the launch was detected immediately before the explosions, and that air defense systems were working to intercept the threat. However, many settlers expressed dissatisfaction, noting that some Home Front Command apps did not issue any advance warning, while other settlers received the alert on their phones.

For its part, the Israeli military’s Magen David Adom announced that it had provided assistance to a number of people who were injured while heading to shelters. Haifa and Sharon regions witnessed loud explosions.

The areas where sirens were activated included the settlements of: Kiryat Bialik, Haifa, Kfar Bialik, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Motzkin, Achihud, Afek, Yasur, Tamra, Ka’abul, Abu Snan, Asheret, Bustan al-Jalil, Acre, Beit Ha’emek, Jadeidet Makr, Julis, Tel El, Yarka, Kalil, Kfar Yasif, Kfar Masriq, Lohamei HaGeta’ot, Mazra’at, Nes Amim, Netiv HaShayra, Ein Hamifratz, Amka, Regva, Shavei Zion, Shumairit, Sheikh Danon, Nahariya, Efron, Ben Ami, Jisr al-Zif, Kibbutz Kibri, and Sa’ar.