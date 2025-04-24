Trump Speaks to Netanyahu on Gaza Hostage Deal and Iran: Axios

President Trump spoke on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and the nuclear talks with Iran, Axios news website quoted Israeli and U.S. officials.

The phone call took place amid a stalemate in the Gaza negotiations after another failed attempt last week by the U.S. and Egypt to put forward a bridging proposal both sides could accept, the website added.

Axios noted that The Trump administration wants to make another attempt this week to bring about a breakthrough, but Netanyahu has been reluctant to agree to anything beyond an interim deal that does not end the war.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani will meet on Tuesday in Washington with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss the issue.

“I’ve just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc. The call went very well—We are on the same side of every issue,” Trump said.

The call was planned to take place on Monday but was postponed due to scheduling conflicts, the sources said.

This was the first phone call between Trump and Netanyahu since their meeting at the White House two weeks ago, during which Trump announced the start of negotiations with Iran and made it clear to Netanyahu that he opposes an attack on Iran at this time.

The call took place several days after the second round of nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in Rome, according to Axios. Trump said on Monday that Witkoff had “good meetings” with Iran.

Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns about the negotiations and is lobbying the administration to take a very hard line with Tehran.

Trump-Netanyahu recent meeting at the White House was considered by the Israeli media as disastrous, describing the Zionist premier as the puppet controlled by the US president.